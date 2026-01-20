UAE's Heli secures 200 orders, boosts Abu Dhabi’s unmanned aviation sector

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous, revealed strong market demand for the company’s unmanned aircraft Heli, with orders exceeding 200 units across the UAE and internationally, reflecting growing confidence in the product and rising demand for rapid aerial cargo solutions.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Al Mannai said that Heli is among the aircraft designed, developed and manufactured entirely in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting that the project was launched locally and that the aircraft completed its maiden flight in November 2025.

He explained that Heli features vertical take-off and landing capabilities similar to a helicopter using electric power, before transitioning to horizontal flight like conventional aircraft using a traditional engine.

He added that the aircraft can carry a payload of up to 250 kilograms and has a range of up to 700 kilometres, making it an optimal solution to meet the growing demand for direct transport of equipment and goods between warehouses without the need for complex infrastructure.

On production and the current development phase, Al Manai said that the company is currently in the flight testing stage and plans to test two aircraft to ensure all systems meet design requirements. He noted that more than 200 orders have been received worldwide since the aircraft was presented to customers three months ago.

Regarding the delivery timeline, he explained that before civilian deployment, the aircraft must complete aviation certification and secure approvals from operators and local regulatory authorities. Initial pilot operations are scheduled to begin in mid-2027, with full certification expected the following year by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.

Al Manai described Heli as a significant step in advancing local manufacturing and advanced unmanned aviation technologies, noting that the company aims to expand automated air transport capabilities and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for autonomous systems industries.