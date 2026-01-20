Third edition of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship gets underway this weekend in Dubai

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 1 No Gi will commence on Saturday at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex (NAS) in Dubai, with competition scheduled for 24th and 25th January. The opening round marks the start of the new season and reinforces the championship’s reputation as one of the UAE’s leading competitions.

Round 1 will be contested in the No Gi category, attracting hundreds of athletes across multiple divisions. The event will take place in a competitive yet community-focused setting, in line with the Year of Family, highlighting the championship’s role in bringing families and fans together, and promoting active, healthy lifestyles among youngsters.

The third edition of the championship will feature eight rounds hosted across different locations in the UAE, comprising five Gi rounds and three No Gi rounds. The structured competition format is designed to broaden participation, improve athletes’ mental and technical readiness, identify and develop emerging talent, and support National Teams, while maintaining high technical standards throughout the season.

Registration is filling quickly for the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 1 No Gi, featuring competition categories for U12, U14, U16, U18, Adults, and Masters. The wide range of divisions reflects the championship’s inclusive approach and its ability to support athletes at every stage of development within a competitive professional environment.

The Federation confirmed that the third edition will continue to build on the success of the previous two seasons, during which the championship established itself as a key event on the local sports calendar. A structured ranking system has helped raise participation levels and increase competition among clubs and academies, ensuring consistency in performance across the season.

The second edition showcased the continued rise in competitive standards, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claiming the Gi title and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club securing the No Gi title, underlining the growing depth and quality of competition across the UAE.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a key part of the sports development in the UAE. He explained that the championship provides a strong competitive environment that helps athletes gain experience, improve their technical level, raise performance standards, and increase competition among clubs and academies.

“As part of the Year of the Family, the championship highlights the role of sport in strengthening family bonds by encouraging families to attend, support and engage positively with the competitions. It helps instill the values associated with the sport within the family environment and ensures they stay with athletes from the early stages of their careers, supporting the development of a generation that combines sporting success with social awareness and healthy lifestyles,” he added.