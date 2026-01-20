University of Sharjah partners with Russia's Skoltech to launch global centre for future technologies

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In a significant strategic move to boost international collaboration across scientific research, innovation, and education, the University of Sharjah (UoS) has signed a landmark agreement to establish the Global Centre for Future Technologies (GCFT) in partnership with Russia's Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech).

The centre will be headquartered at the University's Sharjah campus. The agreement was inked by UoS Chancellor, H.E. Prof. Esameldin Agamy and Skoltech President, H.E. Prof. Alexander Kuleshov.

The agreement paves the way for the establishment of the GCFT which is envisaged as a dynamic international platform that will unite institutions dedicated to advancing science, research, and cutting-edge technologies. The centre will focus on five critical domains: AI, biomedical and healthcare advancements, renewable energy and storage solutions, and food and water security. This is in addition to other fields to be agreed upon later, fostering joint ventures that tackle tomorrow's most pressing challenges.

The centre's work will revolve around four pillars. The first pillar is scientific research with a particular focus on collaborative research projects, policy consultations for governments, and youth fellowship programmes. Education and professional training follow through summer and winter research camps in addition to industry-tailored upskilling. The fourth pillar, innovation, drives startup incubation, joint ventures, and technology transfer, while global outreach sparks international conferences, workshops, and forums.

Following the signing, Prof. Esameldin Agamy hailed the deal as a catalyst elevating Sharjah's status as a regional and global leader in research and technological innovation. “Partnering with one of the world's top research institutes,” he said, “aligns perfectly with a shared vision to invest in young minds and pioneer solutions serving humanity against future threats.”

Prof. Agamy elaborated that the centre will act as a global platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, noting that its focus on vital fields like AI, healthcare, renewable energy, and food and water security aligns seamlessly with the United Arab Emirates' strategic push to build a sustainable knowledge economy.

He stated: "We firmly believe that robust international partnerships represent the optimal pathway to achieving transformative leaps in research and innovation, and we are confident this centre will help produce a generation of researchers and innovators capable of leading technological transformation across the region and the world."

The University of Sharjah Chancellor also highlighted that the centre would offer vast opportunities for students and researchers worldwide to engage in advanced research programmes, fellowships, research camps, and startup initiatives, thereby nurturing an environment of innovation and creativity.

He then concluded his remarks by saying, "We anticipate that the Global Centre for Future Technologies will be a model for fruitful international scientific collaboration, contributing innovative solutions to global challenges, and a bridge connecting research and academic institutions worldwide; all in line with our shared commitment to serving humanity and sustainable development.”