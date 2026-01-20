Members of Rubu’ Qarn for Theatre and Performing Arts participate in Arab Puppetry Forum in Cairo

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Members of the Rubu’ Qarn for Theatre and Performing Arts, Puppet Arts Centre, the only specialised centre for puppetry in the region and one of the initiatives of Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts, are participating in the Arab Puppetry Forum as part of its fifth edition, taking place in Cairo from 20th to 24th January 2026.

The participation comes at the invitation of the Arab Theatre Authority, in cooperation with the Cairo Puppet Theatre, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Culture.

This international participation features the puppetry performance “Chairs”, reflecting the Puppet Arts Centre’s commitment to empowering its members, developing their artistic capabilities, and encouraging deeper specialisation in this precise art form through engagement with advanced Arab experiences and participation in specialised platforms that enhance creative and cognitive skills in puppetry.

“Chairs” is presented as a silent puppetry work with a strong musical and visual character, employing movement, rhythm, and symbolic elements to explore human reflections through a non-verbal approach. The performance offers an artistic experience that relies on image and movement as the primary tools of expression and narration, within an Emirati participation that reflects the diversity of contemporary artistic approaches in puppetry.

This participation represents a valuable opportunity for members of the Puppet Arts Centre to interact with a specialised Arab audience and exchange expertise with artists and practitioners in the field. It contributes to broadening their theatrical horizons, strengthening the presence of the Emirati experience in specialised Arab cultural events, and reinforcing the Centre’s position as a leading regional incubator for the art of puppetry.