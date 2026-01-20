UAE leaders congratulate President of Central African Republic on winning new term

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Pesident His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, on his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.