SteerAI unveils new autonomous vehicle 'xRift' at UMEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- SteerAI, an autonomous technology venture within the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) ecosystem, has unveiled xRift, a new class of driverless offroad vehicle engineered for multiple missions in the Gulf’s most demanding environments.

The launch took place today at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), the world’s largest event for unmanned and autonomous vehicles and systems, with the support of the UAE’s Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

Unlike standard offroad vehicles, which are designed to handle a limited number and type of operations, xRift is engineered for multiple industrial and defense scenarios, where precision and adaptability are critical, with full autonomy. Its flat utility deck, which replaces the passenger cab, can carry different payloads of up to 500 kg. Options include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance modules, weapons systems, and supplies for transport across unmapped, rugged terrain.

Michael Sonderby, Acting CEO of SteerAI, said, “xRift represents a new generation of high-performance autonomous offroad solution that is reliable, scalable, and customizable to end users’ exact operational needs. Its versatility and durability set it apart. The same platform can support a wide range of missions, including supply runs, field applications, or surveillance without human control. It’s a system built for endurance and assurance in the harshest conditions.”

xRift is powered by CoreX, SteerAI’s autonomous driving system. Its modular hardware kit and powerful, AI-powered software stack use navigation, perception, localization, and decision-making technologies to allow platforms to navigate precisely and reliably even in unpredictable, challenging off-road conditions, including deserts and rocky terrain. CoreX is vehicle-agnostic, meaning it can be integrated with a wide variety of vehicle fleets to increase precision, efficiency, and scalability while keeping drivers out of harm’s way.

Reda Nidhakou, the CEO of VentureOne, SteerAI’s parent company, commented, “xRift fills a crucial gap in the market for flexible, field-ready autonomy that’s built for the region. It shows how local innovation can meet the operational realities of the defense and logistics sectors, delivering autonomy that’s robust and ready for deployment, both here and abroad.”

xRift’s foundational technology was designed and engineered by experts at Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII). It has been built and scaled by SteerAI’s technology team in close cooperation with TII and industry experts over the last year.

Production units are expected to be ready for deployment by the end of 2026.