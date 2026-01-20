Russian firm expects surge in drone, loitering munition demand

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Alexander Mikheev, Director-General of Rosoboronexport, said demand for unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to rise by 120 percent, while demand for loitering munitions is forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2030, underscoring Russia’s keenness to enhance military and technological cooperation in the defence industries with its global partners.

Rosoboronexport, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Rostec Corporation, is organising for the first time a unified Russian pavilion at the Unmanned Systems, Autonomous Systems, Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, UMEX and SIMTEX 2026, being held in Abu Dhabi.

The Russian pavilion showcases advanced national solutions in the fields of unmanned aerial vehicles and loitering munitions, providing an opportunity to discuss the future potential of this sector with delegations from various countries.

The company is also displaying some of the most in-demand Russian drones and loitering munitions on the global market, which have undergone confirmed combat testing and demonstrated the effectiveness of their operational capabilities.

Mikheev said Russia’s participation in UMEX 2026 forms part of the company’s marketing and promotional campaign for 2026, adding that it aims to present the latest unmanned solutions and explore prospects for cooperation with partners in the region.

The exhibits include Kub-2-2E and Lancet-E loitering munitions, Skat-350M and Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones, as well as Karakurt and Goliath unmanned aerial vehicles produced by the Kalashnikov Group.

These systems are characterised by reduced radar cross-sections, high manoeuvrability, resistance to electronic warfare, rapid deployment and ease of use.

The exhibition also offers the company an opportunity to hold meetings and negotiations with Middle Eastern delegations to strengthen military and technological cooperation and exchange expertise in the development of Russian unmanned aerial technologies.