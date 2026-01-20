Khalifa Foundation, Pure Gold Group provide travel support for released inmates

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Foundation announced its collaboration with Pure Gold Group in a humanitarian initiative aimed at providing travel tickets for released inmates who are unable to cover the cost of returning to their home countries after completing their sentences.

The move is in line with the two organisations’ shared commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of society.

Under this initiative, a total of 2,821 released inmates were assisted in 2025. Of these, 1,983 individuals benefited directly from Pure Gold Group’s travel ticket support program.

Mohamed Haji Alkhoori, Director-General of the Khalifa Foundation, said, “Our partnership with Pure Gold Group reflects our commitment to building meaningful and effective collaborations that bring together the humanitarian and private sectors through a well-considered and integrated approach. By leveraging the strengths and resources of both sectors, this initiative addresses a critical humanitarian need. It helps released inmates reunite with their families and communities, supports their social and psychological stability, and enables them to restart their lives as productive and contributing members of their societies. The Foundation remains committed to translating social responsibility into practical initiatives that deliver sustainable developmental impact.”

Philanthropist Firoz bin Gulam Hussain, Chairman and Founder of Pure Gold Group, said, “Our focus on helping released inmates return safely to their home countries stems from a genuine humanitarian responsibility that restores their sense of security, preserves their dignity, and offers them a chance for a fresh start. We firmly believe that strong partnerships with experienced institutions that have a clear and integrated vision for sustainable community development, such as the Khalifa Foundation, are essential to creating meaningful and lasting change that goes beyond short-term solutions.”

The Khalifa Foundation’s strategy focuses on delivering social and development programs that respond to the needs of communities around the world.

Through initiatives that support individuals and families, empower those most in need, and promote social stability, the Foundation follows a clear and structured approach based on careful planning, strong institutional partnerships, and effective implementation. This methodology ensures practical and sustainable outcomes that have a lasting positive impact on society.