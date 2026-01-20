Naval Group showcases unmanned maritime technologies, expands UAE partnerships at UMEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- France’s Naval Group is presenting its latest unmanned maritime technologies at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX 2026) at ADNEC, underscoring its commitment to next-generation naval capabilities.

Guillaume Pateu, UAE Country Director for Naval Group, told WAM that the company is highlighting unmanned underwater systems, unmanned surface vessels and the integration of drones with warships, which he described as core elements of future naval forces.

He noted that Naval Group has been operating in the UAE since 2010 and signed a major contract in 2019 to supply two frigates and two corvettes to the UAE Navy, with the corvettes delivered in 2023 and 2024 and now fully operational.

Pateu added that cooperation has expanded to include torpedo systems, in-service support and a strong focus on localisation. He highlighted the signing of a key combat management system (CMS) technology transfer agreement in 2023, calling it a milestone for developing national capabilities and boosting local content.

Naval Group is also strengthening partnerships with the UAE defence ecosystem, primarily EDGE Group, and advancing the integration of unmanned aerial systems with frigates, a capability already demonstrated in projects with the UAE Navy.