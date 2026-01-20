Al Ain FC signs MoU with Shanghai Shenhua

AL AIN, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Football Club has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Shanghai Shenhua to strengthen cooperation in technical, sporting and commercial fields.

The agreement covers the exchange of coaching expertise, youth development, scouting and talent identification, as well as cooperation in sports management, marketing and sports medicine, aimed at supporting the long-term development of both clubs, according to a press statement issed by Al Ain FC today.