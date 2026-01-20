Dubai RTA replaces over 58,000 foreign driving licences from 57 countries in 2025

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) replaced 58,082 foreign driving licences in 2025, covering licences issued in 57 countries eligible for exchange with a UAE licence under approved ministerial decisions and bilateral agreements.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the eligible countries include five GCC states, 38 European countries, 13 Asian and Latin American countries, and one African country. Recent additions include Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the US state of Texas and Croatia.

He noted that the service is available through RTA’s website and Customer Happiness Centres, requiring an eye test, submission of the original valid licence and payment of the prescribed fees, with applicants attending in person.

The full list of countries whose driving licences are recognised for replacement with a UAE driving licence can be viewed through the service link below:

https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704301