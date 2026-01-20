Investopia - Davos showcases UAE’s enablers for attracting investment, capital during World Economic Forum 2026

DAVOS, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- For the first time, Investopia took part in the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos through “Investopia-Davos”, marked by a high-level panel discussion entitled: “Where Will Global Capital Move Next? Platforms, Policies, and Partnerships Shaping the New Economy.”

The session was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Investopia; Roberto Hoornweg, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Chartered and CEO of Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa ; along with senior policymakers, business leaders, and international investors.

Bin Touq stated: “We are witnessing significant shifts in global capital movement. International reports indicate that global foreign direct investment flows declined by 11 per cent in 2024, reaching USD 1.5 trillion compared to $1.67 trillion in 2023. This is driven by ongoing economic and geopolitical changes, as well as the impact of volatile financial transactions across intermediary European economies, with expectations of a continued slowdown in productive capital flows globally.”

He added: “Investors today are prioritising macroeconomic stability, policy clarity, and cross‑regional accessibility rather than relying on a single market. Returns alone are no longer sufficient; policy frameworks have become a decisive factor. According to the World Bank’s 2024 Global Investment Competitiveness Report, uncertainty is among the top three barriers to cross‑border investment, alongside financing costs and geopolitical risks.”

Bin Touq emphasised: “Investopia plays a strategic and central role in shaping the future of the global investment landscape. It goes beyond traditional individual deals by developing integrated, actionable investment pathways characterised by diversity and flexibility across new economy sectors. Investopia aims to effectively align sovereign priorities with private sector capital, ensuring that investments are directed toward projects that deliver tangible and sustainable economic impact, while reducing risks arising from misalignment between policies, projects, and financing.”

The minister noted that this approach enables Investopia to foster a connected and trusted investment environment that strengthens the UAE’s ability to attract global capital and high-quality investments, while accelerating the implementation of projects with significant economic and strategic value.

During his participation in the session, H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE presents an exceptional model in attracting capital, investments, and wealth from across the globe. Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE has built an integrated and competitive economic and legislative ecosystem. Notably, non-oil sectors constitute 77.5 per cent of our national GDP as of the end of H1 2025. Over 1.4 million companies operate in the UAE’s markets, and FDIs inflows reached approximately USD 45.6 billion in 2024, positioning the UAE among the top ten FDI recipients globally.”

He also explained that the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities and tens of thousands of multinational corporations, which reinforces its status as a leading hub for global businesses, serving as a gateway to Asian, African, Middle Eastern, and European markets through a single, integrated platform.

Furthermore, the Minister of Economy and Tourism highlighted the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its attractiveness to capital and investment, new amendments have been introduced to the Commercial Companies Law. The amendments aim to establish a stable and transparent legal framework that safeguards investor rights, facilitates the establishment of companies in all their forms, and supports business growth and expansion. Notably, the amendments mitigate investment risks by limiting shareholders’ financial liabilities and introducing clear mechanisms for capital increases and share trading. These measures open new financing horizons, strengthen the domestic and foreign investment climate, and encourage greater participation in strategic projects and priority sectors.

In this context, the minister invited participants to leverage the UAE's position as a global economic hub, distinguished by its advanced legislative environment, competitive economic system, stability, and the abundance of economic and investment opportunities it offers in key sectors.

He noted that global capital is increasingly flowing towards economies that successfully integrate trade, logistics, digital infrastructure, and the financial sector, with a particular focus on future areas such as the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and digital trade. He added that sustainability is no longer merely an option but a fundamental requirement for risk management, especially for sovereign wealth funds and global financial institutions.

In detail, the session discussed the future direction of global capital in the new economy phase, against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts, rapid technological advancements, the energy transition, and the reconfiguration of global value chains. Discussions also addressed how capital is being deployed in the current environment, as well as the key factors investors seek in business ecosystems and policy frameworks to ensure stability, scalability, and long-term growth in priority markets.

The session further examined the critical role of partnerships between sovereign entities, the private sector, and multilateral institutions in shaping the next phase of global growth. It explored mechanisms for translating investment opportunities into bankable projects and aligning policies and capital with real opportunities in new economy sectors within the UAE’s markets, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is being held from 19 to 23 January 2026, at a time when the global economy faces unprecedented economic and geopolitical challenges. With a record level of participation, including more than 65 heads of state and government among over 3,000 global leaders and decision-makers, the Forum is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing solutions to interconnected global challenges.