World Economic Forum: Shamma bint Mohammed highlights Emirati women’s transition from empowerment to global leadership

BERN, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of her participation in the global women's agenda at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the World Woman Foundation, in partnership with Forbes Middle East, hosted Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions. The session took place during the World Woman Davos Agenda 2026 events, held on the sidelines of the Forum.

Upon her arrival, Sheikha Dr. Shamma was received by Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East.

The dialogue was moderated by the renowned media personality Hind Khlaifat. The discussion explored the profound transformations in women's leadership roles and their intricate relationship with the economy, culture, and decision-making processes in a world characterized by rapid and constant change.

The hosting of Sheikha Dr. Shamma comes in recognition of her distinguished leadership at the intersection of culture, education, and global responsibility—a role that provides an influential and pivotal voice during this critical global juncture.

At the World Woman House, inspiring global leaders convene to forge meaningful connections, build sustainable bridges, and enhance international ties, aiming to open new horizons for growth, unlock human potential, and achieve shared prosperity.

During the dialogue, Sheikha Dr. Shamma emphasised that the UAE’s exemplary experience in supporting women was not the product of mere slogans or situational responses. Rather, it is the result of a clear and steadfast leadership vision established since the foundation of the state.

This vision was championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation) since the launch of the General Women’s Union, which served as the cornerstone of the Emirati woman’s journey.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma pointed out that this vision has evolved into tangible policies, legislations, and practices. These frameworks have guaranteed Emirati women an active presence in economic and cultural decision-making positions and established the principle of partnership rather than differentiation between men and women. Consequently, Emirati women have successfully moved beyond the stage of "empowerment" and are now focused on "consolidating their status."

H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed highlighted the qualitative shift in the economic role of Emirati women, revealing that Emirati female entrepreneurs currently manage an economic portfolio estimated at approximately $17 billion. This portfolio constitutes an active segment of the national economic strength and contributes directly to diversifying income sources and enhancing economic resilience in the post-oil era. Her Highness noted that this figure represents more than just a financial milestone; it reflects the maturity of institutional trust in women and their proven ability to manage risks and generate value.