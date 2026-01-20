King of Bahrain accepts US President’s invitation to join 'Board of Peace'

MANAMA, 20 January (WAM) — Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace'.

The ministry said the decision reflects Bahrain’s commitment to supporting the full implementation of the peace plan proposed by President Trump for Gaza, expressing hope that the Board will help promote cooperation, stability, development and prosperity for all, according to the Bahrain News Agency.