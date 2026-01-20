UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred in central Kabul, Afghanistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the People's Republic of China and its people, and to Afghanistan and its people, over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.