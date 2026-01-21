Pakistan announces new oil and gas discovery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a significant development in the country’s energy sector.

In a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said the Bargzai X-1 well, located in Kohat district, has begun producing approximately 3,100 barrels of crude oil per day.

The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted OGDCL as reporting successful production from a well in the Nashpa Block, yielding around 8.15 million cubic feet of gas per day.