Abu Dhabi Police showcase smart systems at UMEX & SimTEX

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police, represented by the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences and several police sectors, highlighted a range of smart systems and advanced policing technologies during its participation in UMEX and SimTEX 2026.

Abu Dhabi Police showcased modern equipment and digital solutions to support security operations and enhance public safety, drawing significant attention from specialists, visitors, and delegations locally and internationally.

At its pavilion, Abu Dhabi Police introduced mobile ballistic laboratories for on-site ballistic analysis, accelerating investigations with rapid, accurate results.

The pavilion also highlighted the “Ideas Incubator” programme, fostering innovation and creative projects to improve police services in line with global standards.

Another key highlight was the Virtual Training Portal, which offers a digital training environment based on three-dimensional simulation and realistic scenarios. The platform helps police personnel develop skills and prepare for different field situations in a safe and controlled setting, enhancing readiness and response levels.

Abu Dhabi Police also presented the “Safe City” system, which uses artificial intelligence and smart data analysis to support public safety. The system helps monitor movement across the city, analyse patterns and support rapid decision-making during incidents.

The Emirates Centre for Electronic Evidence showcased advanced tools used to collect and analyse digital evidence. The centre outlined its role in supporting cyber investigations and addressing online crimes, while also focusing on building specialised capabilities in digital forensics in line with global best practices.