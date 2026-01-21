Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE’s first robotic-assisted DIEP flap breast reconstruction

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully performed the UAE’s first robotic-assisted Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) flap breast reconstruction on a breast cancer survivor who had previously undergone a mastectomy, marking a major milestone in women’s health and reconstructive surgery.

The procedure combines robotic technology with microsurgical expertise, reflecting Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s mission to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients through advanced surgical techniques. It also provides new hope to breast cancer survivors seeking natural and minimally invasive reconstruction options.

However, the procedure entails relatively long incisions into the muscle cover layer, with increased risk of abdominal weakness and hernia, alongside extended recovery time and postoperative pain.

Using robotic technology, the team successfully harvested abdominal tissue through small incisions, preserving muscle and its fascial integrity. The tissue was then transferred to reconstruct the breast, restoring a natural shape using the patient’s own tissue.

The robot’s three-dimensional visualisation and wristed instruments enabled delicate dissection of abdominal blood vessels with greater accuracy and safety. This advanced approach minimised trauma to the abdominal wall and significantly aided the patient’s quick recovery with reduced postoperative pain.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “This is a surgical milestone that reflects what healthcare in the UAE is becoming. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we’re combining world-class expertise with the most advanced technologies to deliver a quality of care that was once available only abroad. Performing the UAE’s first robotic-assisted DIEP flap breast reconstruction shows how far we’ve come and how committed we are to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, right here in Abu Dhabi.”

Dr. Raffi Gurunian, Staff Physician, Integrated Surgical Institute and Section Head of Plastic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Robotic-assisted reconstruction allows us to work with enhanced accuracy and minimises many of the side effects observed after the conventional DIEP flap reconstructive surgery that is the current gold standard in breast reconstruction surgery. It was a complex, high-precision surgery that was completed with no complications. We believe this represents the future of reconstructive surgery, providing patients with minimally invasive solutions that reduce pain, abdominal issues, and recovery time.”