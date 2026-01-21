Beijing becomes China's second 5-trillion-yuan economy in 2025

BEIJING, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Beijing's gross domestic product topped 5.2 trillion yuan ($746.7 billion) in 2025, up 5.4 percent from 2024, China Daily said Wednesday.

The figure made Beijing the second Chinese city, after Shanghai, to surpass an economic scale of 5 trillion yuan.

Among key growth drivers, manufacturing of computers, communications devices and other electronic equipment rose 20.2 percent year-on-year, while the automotive industry expanded 17.7 percent.

In particular, new energy vehicles, consumer electronics, and integrated circuits have taken the lead in the field. The industrial output of new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, service robots, and wind turbines surged by 1.4 times, 1.2 times, 47.6 percent, and 21.6 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The city's export delivery value of large-scale industrial enterprises reached 211.3 billion yuan last year, marking a 6.4 percent increase compared with 2024. Automotive manufacturing and specialised equipment manufacturing sectors have played a pivotal role in exports, up 24.6 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

The service sector also expanded, with information transmission, software and information technology services posting an added value of 1.2 trillion yuan in 2025, an 11 percent increase.

The financial industry saw an added value of 866.82 billion yuan during the period, up 8.7 percent.