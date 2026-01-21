Sharjah Charity International provides winter relief to 1,500 families in Syria

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has distributed winter relief assistance to 1,500 families in the Syrian Arab Republic under its "Warm Winter" campaign, targeting residents of Shabaa, Al Harjan and Deir Al Asafeer.

The campaign included the distribution of 1,500 food parcels, 1,500 hygiene kits, and around 4,000 winter clothing items for children, in addition to winter garments for adults and other essential supplies.

The aid was delivered with support from Dubai Islamic Bank during a field visit by an SCI delegation headed by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the society.

The visit included direct meetings with beneficiary families to review living conditions and confirm priority needs during the winter period.

Bin Khadem said the visit also included official meetings aimed at strengthening coordination with relevant authorities to support the continuity of humanitarian efforts and promote community stability.

During the visit, the delegation met officials from the Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs to review housing-related challenges and discuss ways to support family rehabilitation and small-scale productive initiatives.

The delegation also met representatives of the Syrian Ministry of Health, focusing on hospital needs, the provision of essential medical equipment, and support for mobile clinics and targeted medical campaigns for vulnerable groups.