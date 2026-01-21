European Commission, UNESCO announce education project against racism

BRUSSELS, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission, together with UNESCO, will launch a project this year to strengthen education against racism, with a particular focus on the role of the media. The initiative was announced on Tuesday by European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib.

"The role of the media is crucial in how people at risk of becoming victims of racism are represented," Lahbib said during the presentation of the EU’s first strategy against racism.

The project will include a series of seminars bringing together journalists, civil society organisations and representatives of communities affected by racism. Social media will also be addressed.

In addition, the Commission will roll out an EU-wide information campaign promoting the "Union of Equality".

The Commission will also place greater emphasis on sanctions in member states that fail to comply with the Racial Equality directive, as well as on its correct application in cases involving discrimination linked to AI algorithms.

Currently, only 14 of the European Union’s 27 member states have a national action plan against racism, which Lahbib said was insufficient.