FAHR, PwC collaborate to develop national talents, enhance future readiness

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced a strategic partnership with PwC to launch a knowledge transfer programme across the federal government.

The initiative aims to accelerate the development of national talents and strengthen their readiness to meet future requirements.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by Faisal bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and Khalid Ahmed bin Breik, Consulting Partner and Head of the Emiratisation Programme at PwC Middle East.

The programme offers federal government employees the opportunity to engage in full- or part-time hands-on training within PwC’s work environment for a period ranging from three to six months. It is designed to transfer expertise and enable participants to apply newly acquired skills in their workplace, contributing to the development of the government work environment.

Faisal Al Mheiri affirmed that the partnership with PwC reflects the FAHR’s commitment to translating the UAE government’s vision of human empowerment, recognising people as the cornerstone of sustainable growth and the engine of innovation.

He noted that the knowledge transfer programme will contribute to strengthening institutional capacities, enhancing government performance efficiency, and instilling a culture of continuous learning among Emirati talents, supporting the government’s strategic directions and future vision.

He emphasised that the programme represents a leading platform for exchanging expertise between the public and private sectors, offering exceptional opportunities to develop future skills and empower Emirati talents to lead development and innovation initiatives within the federal government.

Khalid Ahmed bin Breik, Consulting Partner and Head of the Emiratisation Programme at PwC Middle East, stated, “Our partnership with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources extends our commitment to supporting the UAE’s development agenda by building capabilities and empowering national talents. This collaboration will open new horizons for learning and knowledge exchange, enhancing the readiness of government entities to achieve a positive and sustainable impact”.

The knowledge transfer programme with PwC aligns with the training and development framework recently launched by FAHR. It is based on a global model for capacity development, providing an advanced practical pathway that emphasises 70 percent hands-on experience within international work environments, 20 percent interactive training and knowledge exchange through mentorship and collaboration with international experts, and 10 percent structured theoretical training.

The programme model links training outcomes with workplace needs, building qualitative capabilities in leadership, innovation, and future skills, thereby enhancing national talent readiness and achieving a sustainable institutional impact.