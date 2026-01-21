Youth 4 Sustainability announces 'Out-of-Labs' winners

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), Masdar’s global initiative to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, has announced the winners of its Out-of-Labs pitch competition.

This year’s winning team was CareCircle, who developed an AI-powered assistant that streamlines nursing workflows with real-time documentation, task management, and automated shift reports.

Al Fali, who created a smart irrigation system to optimise water use through real-time monitoring, leak detection, and irrigation control, came second, with AgriLink, developer of a digital trust and financing platform for smallholder farmers to access credit through verifiable community-backed data, placing third.

Out-of-Labs, Y4S’s innovation platform, is designed to bring young innovators, university researchers, and startups together to showcase AI-enabled solutions addressing real-world challenges spanning technology and sustainability.

The programme’s scope includes ideation and validation, prototyping and design, and business model development, ending with a project showcase and live pitch at the Y4S Forum and Hub at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, commented, “Out-of-Labs brings youth-driven solutions to the forefront, showcasing ideas designed to create real change for communities across the world. The level of creativity on display from this year’s participants was outstanding and congratulations to the winners, CareCircle, for their innovative health-tech solution.”

The other finalists were AS42, which presented a sustainable data centre cooling solution using PCM–algae technology to significantly reduce energy use and emissions; HSG, which developed a water-efficient hydroponic system with gravity simulation to support sustainable farming in arid environments and space research; Makina AI, which introduced a predictive maintenance platform translating complex machine data into actionable insights to reduce downtime in manufacturing; and ReteIntel, which showcased an AI-driven smart building platform that optimises HVAC performance, predicts maintenance needs, and improves energy efficiency.

Hosted by Masdar and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy as Principal Partner, the Y4S Forum is designed to inspire, empower, and prepare young people to lead with purpose and innovation, with a programme that positions the next generation at the heart of sustainable growth.

Youth 4 Sustainability is a long-term leadership and talent platform. Since its inception in 2018, Y4S has engaged 46,800+ young people. More than 880 members have graduated from over 30 nationalities, including 120 graduates in 2025 alone.