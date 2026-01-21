China completes first-phase 6G trials

BEIJING, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- China has commenced the second-phase 6G technical trials after a reserve of more than 300 key technologies took shape in the first phase, said officials with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing on Wednesday.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Zhang Yunming as saying, "5G and gigabit optical networks have been integrated into 91 of the 97 major categories of the national economy, while the industrial internet has achieved full coverage across 41 major industrial categories."

China has established the world's largest information infrastructure, with nearly 4.84 million 5G base stations and more than 1.2 billion 5G users, said ministry spokesman Xie Cun.

"At the individual user level, China's 5G user base has exceeded 1.2 billion, accounting for 65.9 percent of all mobile phone users nationwide. China has completed the first-phase 6G research and development through technical trials, forming a reserve of more than 300 key 6G technologies. It has recently launched the second-phase 6G technical trials," he said.