Abu Dhabi exports office grows BGN finance facility to $400 million

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- BGN, one of the fastest growing energy and commodities trading companies, has announced the signing of an agreement to refinance and increase its Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) backed revolving credit facility (RCF) to US$400 million, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory and reinforcing its strong standing across international commodity and financial markets.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Export Executive Committee, ADEX and Deia Markova, Executive Director, Finance, ESG and Strategy, BGN. FAB acted as Sole Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner on the transaction.

The deal is supported by a further 14 lenders from the Middle East, as well as financial institutions from Mauritius, South Africa, and Taiwan Province. Among the participating banks are: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Commercial Bank of Dubai, AfrAsia Bank, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, SBM Bank, BCP Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Nedbank Limited London Branch, Arab Bank, First Commercial Bank, National Bank of Fujairah, United Arab Bank, and Ajman Bank.

The RCF was successfully increased from the US$282.5 million secured in 2025 to US$400 million. The deal was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting strong lender confidence in BGN’s trading strength and growth strategy.

Rui Florencio, Chief Financial Officer, BGN said, “This landmark transaction led by ADEX and FAB, builds on BGN’s longstanding partnership with leading regional and international financial institutions and further demonstrates the trust and confidence that our financial partners place in BGN. This significantly increased finance facility will enable BGN to achieve its growth and diversification strategy as we expand our business into new sectors including LNG, critical minerals and metals.”

Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, said, “The successful expansion of this facility reflects ADEX’s continued commitment to enabling UAE-linked companies to scale globally and strengthen their competitiveness across international markets. This transaction demonstrates the confidence of a broad base of regional and international lenders in BGN’s business model, while also underscoring ADEX’s role in mobilising strategic capital that supports trade flows, diversification, and the development of future-focused energy value chains. We are honoured to support BGN as it advances its growth ambitions and contributes to the global energy transition.”