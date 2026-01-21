ADAFSA pavilion at UMEX 2026 draws strong international interest in autonomous agriculture aystems

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has recorded a remarkable turnout at its pavilion during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX 2026), attracting official delegations, international experts, and representatives of leading global companies. Visitors have been keen to explore the advanced technological projects showcased by the Authority as part of its participation in the world’s premier event for unmanned and autonomous systems.

The Advanced Agriculture 4.0 System has drawn significant attention, particularly its demonstration of remote crop-monitoring technologies that enable farmers to track plant health in real time and make precise decisions without being physically present in the field. The system relies on networks of smart sensors installed in the soil and on plants, measuring key indicators such as moisture levels, temperature, light, and nutrient concentrations.

These sensors are connected to advanced digital platforms that analyse data instantaneously to provide farmers with predictive reports on irrigation, fertilisation, and pest-management needs. The system also issues immediate alerts when abnormal changes occur, enabling rapid intervention, reducing waste, and significantly improving production efficiency. This represents a qualitative leap in farm management, granting farmers an unprecedented ability to monitor and manage their crops with high accuracy from any location.

ADAFSA also presented an integrated suite of technologies supporting advanced agriculture, including autonomous irrigation systems based on soil-moisture analysis and predictive tools for determining optimal farming schedules. International visitors praised these innovations, describing them as a practical global model for the transition to future agriculture driven by Artificial Intelligence and autonomous systems.

In parallel, the Aerial Monitoring of Farms and Livestock Holdings project continued to attract strong interest. ADAFSA demonstrated how Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are deployed to conduct precise aerial surveys, detect agricultural and environmental violations, and support inspection teams in making swift, evidence-based decisions. The Visual Monitoring in Food Establishments project also received considerable engagement, showcasing smart-camera systems and continuous visual-analysis tools designed to ensure the highest levels of compliance and food safety.

The pavilion further highlighted the Food Security Jahazeya Project, which leverages advanced predictive systems to analyse production, consumption, and inventory data. The platform strengthens Abu Dhabi’s ability to address global challenges in food-supply chains and ensure the continuity of food availability under all circumstances.

Badr Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement at ADAFSA, stated that the strong turnout reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing leadership in deploying advanced technologies to support agriculture and food safety. He said, “Feedback from international visitors confirms that ADAFSA’s projects represent a global benchmark for integrating autonomous systems and Artificial Intelligence into agricultural and food-sector operations. We are committed to developing practical solutions that enhance sustainability, improve production efficiency, and strengthen food-security readiness in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

He added that ADAFSA’s participation in UMEX 2026 provides an important opportunity to build new partnerships with local and international entities and explore the latest innovations in unmanned systems, contributing to the development of the smart agriculture ecosystem and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for agricultural innovation.

ADAFSA’s participation continues until 22nd January, with the Authority showcasing additional advanced technologies and welcoming visitors and delegations interested in its future projects in agriculture and food safety.