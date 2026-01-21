Latifa bint Mohammed holds talks with UNESCO Director-General to boost cooperation in culture, heritage, knowledge

DAVOS, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Khaled El Enany, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meetings of the World Economic Forum, held in Davos, Switzerland, from 19 – 23 January.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with several senior officials from both sides.

The discussion took place as part of the UAE’s active participation in the World Economic Forum. This leading global platform brings together heads of state, decision-makers, international organisations and experts to address global economic and development challenges and explore avenues for international cooperation across key sectors.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s vision for education, culture, knowledge, and heritage, underscoring its strong alignment with UNESCO’s core areas of work. She emphasised that culture, education, and science are essential pillars of sustainable development, playing a vital role in building prosperous societies, strengthening identity, and fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among nations.

The discussions also addressed UNESCO’s role in protecting global heritage, supporting cultural and creative industries, and advancing education and scientific research. H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with UNESCO across these areas, with a focus on exchanging expertise, developing forward-looking cultural policies, and supporting knowledge-based initiatives at both regional and international levels.

The meeting also explored shared priorities related to cultural and development affairs, including the preservation of tangible and intangible heritage, support for the creative economy, strengthening the role of culture in achieving comprehensive development, and empowering communities through education and knowledge.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of enhanced regional and international coordination amid rapidly changing global dynamics.

Both sides underscored the pivotal role of culture and education in fostering dialogue among nations, strengthening social stability, and supporting sustainable development.