President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi in recognition of his distinguished service and notable efforts during his tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the decoration to Al Zaabi during a reception held today at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the honour reflects the wise leadership’s appreciation of national cadres who have set an exemplary model in diplomatic service, commending Al Zaabi’s professionalism, extensive experience and high level of competence.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also wished him continued good health and success.