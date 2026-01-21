ADNEC Group launches Defence 4.0 sessions at UMEX & SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced the launch of Defence 4.0, a flagship event set to take centre stage on the final day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026. This landmark gathering will focus on how digital transformation, AI, autonomy, and next-generation technologies are reshaping the future of defence and security.

Following the success of the 2026 International Defence Conference, Defence 4.0 will take place on the final day of UMEX and SimTEX, on 22nd January from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the UMEX Top 100 Stage. Developed in partnership with Janes, this event offers a dynamic agenda filled with data-driven insight sessions and engaging panel discussions. It will bring together global defence leaders, military delegations, and technology visionaries for live sessions centred around the theme, “Transforming Tomorrow’s Battlespace.” Tailored for military leaders, industry innovators, and strategic planners, Defence 4.0 offers actionable insights into the technologies driving capability development and the next wave of defence modernisation.

The programme includes in-depth panel discussions with local and international thought leaders on topics such as the next industrial revolution in defence, integrating Defence 4.0 technologies into multi-domain operations, and deploying AI drone technology. Additionally, afternoon panels will explore space as the next frontier, the integration of autonomous systems into space operations, and defence industrial transformation 4.0’s role in strengthening defence readiness.

Throughout Defence 4.0, Janes will present several data insight sessions exploring the critical importance of assured defence data in response to the evolving nature of warfare and the rise of unmanned systems. Janes insights will explore marine propulsion in unmanned systems covering hybrid systems, solar power, hydrogen fuel cells, and the pursuit of greater power capacity and endurance.

Additional data insight sessions will address UAVs for military logistics and the growing role for unmanned systems to deliver supplies to the front line and other difficult locations, as well as unmanned systems and loitering munitions market outlook and competitive landscape in these fast-evolving domains. These presentations leverage Janes trusted defence data to provide expert analysis that supports informed decision-making.

The Defence 4.0 sessions complement the broader technology on display at the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 exhibitions. As the largest event in the region dedicated to autonomous systems, unmanned systems, AI, robotics, and simulation, UMEX and SimTEX continue to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for business tourism and strategic sector growth.

Registration for UMEX and SimTEX 2026, including the Defence 4.0, is open, with the full agenda of Defence 4.0 sessions available on the UMEX website.