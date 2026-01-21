UAE President offers condolences on passing of Hamad Al Hajri

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of Hamad bin Rashid Al Hajri during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness extended his sincere condolences to the family of the late Hamad Al Hajri, praying that God grant him eternal rest and bring strength and comfort to his family during this difficult time.

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and several top officials.