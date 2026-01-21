AEEDC Dubai announces Dubai Dental Week 2027

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026) concluded its 30th edition, marking a milestone that crowns three decades of global leadership in dentistry and oral health, and achieving record deals exceeding AED22 billion with the announcement of Dubai Dental Week, a pioneering initiative that marks three decades of global leadership in dentistry and oral health. This initiative represents a natural evolution of AEEDC Dubai’s legacy, reflecting Dubai’s ambitious vision to shape the future of the dental sector regionally and internationally.

AEEDC Dubai witnessed strong international turnout, attracting more than 80,000 visitors and participants from 192 countries worldwide, in addition to 5,860 global brands represented by 4,316 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest technologies and medical supplies for dentistry and oral health. The event reaffirmed AEEDC Dubai’s position as a leading platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and the strengthening of professional partnerships among leading companies, experts, and health authorities at both the regional and international levels.

Dubai Dental Week is designed as a city-wide concept that brings together the entire dental ecosystem, including business, education, innovation, and community and public engagement, taking a strategic step to enhance collaboration, share expertise, and drive innovation across the sector, supported by Dubai Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Health Authority.

Launched as a strategic initiative by AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Dental Week will be held annually, with its inaugural edition scheduled from 16th to 22nd January 2027 across multiple locations in Dubai. The event will serve as a dynamic global platform, bringing together dental brands, professionals, academics, policymakers, patients, families, and the wider public from around the world. Within this vibrant week, AEEDC Dubai 2027 will take place from 19 to 21 January, highlighting the world’s premier dental exhibition and conference.

The initiative aims to drive economic growth, elevate professional education and training, accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and clinical innovations, and raise public awareness and community understanding of oral health as a key component of overall health and wellbeing, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced healthcare services and maintaining world-class standards in dentistry.

Through this integrated and inclusive vision, Dubai Dental Week reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, education, public health advancement, and professional excellence in dentistry, shaping the future of the sector locally, regionally, and globally.

The UAE dental sector is witnessing unprecedented growth. The UAE dental care market is projected to reach US$318 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.4 percent, while UAE dental equipment sales are expected to reach US$ 282 million at a 5.25 percent CAGR. In 2024 alone, dental services related to oral health and treatments generated US$195.3 million, expected to grow to US$290.49 million by 2030, fueled by increased health awareness, government initiatives promoting preventive dental care, and rising demand from medical tourism. Dubai is home to 4,651 licensed dentists, supported by more than 1,000 dental assistants, hygienists, and other professionals. In the broader Middle East and Africa region, the dental market is valued at US$1.3 billion in 2024, projected to reach US$2.81 billion by 2032, with Dubai serving as a central hub of excellence.

Dubai’s reputation as a medical tourism destination further amplifies the significance of Dubai Dental Week. In 2023, the city welcomed 691,000 medical tourists, generating AED1.03 billion in direct revenue and AED2.3 billion indirectly through accommodation, transportation, and leisure activities. Notably, 29 percent of these visitors seek dental services, particularly advanced aesthetic procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers. Prominent UAE celebrities and influencers have contributed significantly to raising public awareness and interest in dental aesthetics, further strengthening Dubai’s global profile in the sector.

Dubai Dental Week will enhance Dubai’s position as a leading MICE and healthcare hub, supporting the city’s global ranking and economic growth goals. Aligned with Dubai 2033 and the city’s healthcare and medical tourism strategies, the initiative will bring together local and international stakeholders to foster innovation, education, and long-term impact in the dental sector.

Dubai Dental Week will involve all stakeholders in the dental ecosystem, fostering a collaborative and sustainable framework. Participants include dental and oral health professionals, hospitals, clinics, equipment and oral care brands, global partners, specialised media, dental academies, universities, and educational institutions. The initiative encompasses a city-wide schedule of events and activations combining business-to-business programs with public-facing campaigns to enhance oral health awareness, promote education, and educate children and youth on the importance of proper oral hygiene, while also highlighting career pathways within the sector.

The initiative is built around four strategic dimensions that collectively advance Dubai’s role as a global leader in the dental sector. The economic impact will foster connections between the global dental industry and regional markets, enhancing Dubai’s position as a hub for dental business and trade, while creating opportunities for international partnerships and investment.

Social awareness dimension emphasises public health education, promoting oral hygiene, routine check-ups, and raising awareness of the vital link between oral health and overall well-being. Through this focus, the initiative encourages communities to adopt healthier lifestyles and preventative oral care practices.

The scientific excellence gathers a comprehensive educational program for dental professionals, featuring courses, workshops, trainings, and conferences that showcase the latest research, technological advancements, and clinical innovations and practices. This approach empowers practitioners to enhance their skills and knowledge, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, cutting-edge dental care.

Finally, the Careers and Talent Development dimension showcases dental programs across universities, colleges, the private sector, and leading dental brands in Dubai and the UAE, offering comprehensive curricula and career pathways that equip the next generation for diverse roles within the sector from research and development to marketing, sales, clinical practice, and beyond. By cultivating skilled professionals, the initiative supports sustainable growth and drives ongoing innovation in the dental industry.

As part of Dubai Dental Week, the city will host a Clinics Festival, offering dental clinics the opportunity to present a wide range of services and exclusive dental tourism packages.

The launch of Dubai Dental Week was announced in the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), Prof. Dr. Nikolai Sharkov President of FDI World Dental Federation, Ahmed Aljumairi Almheiri, Director of Dubai Business Events, part of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment within Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Mohamed Al Mheiri, Director of the Health Tourism Department, Dubai Health Authority, alongside a number of senior officials, distinguished guests, and media representatives.

Commenting on the announcement, Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), stated, “We are proud to launch this landmark event in Dubai, which represents a transformative step for the global dental industry. Dubai Dental Week is set to unite the entire dental ecosystem, professionals, educators, innovators, and the public through a city-wide platform that promotes knowledge sharing, advanced education, and innovation-driven practices. This initiative not only reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for oral health and dental excellence but also creates lasting economic, educational, and societal impact, benefiting professionals and communities worldwide.”

In this context, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, "Dubai possesses exceptional capabilities in hosting major global events. Among the most prominent events that have continued to achieve success and growth over many long years is The Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026), which paved the way for the launch of Dubai Dental Week. AEEDC Dubai 2026, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, reflects the Emirate's ability to organise purposeful and impactful events that enhance knowledge exchange, professional development, and strengthen relationships across various sectors and specialties."