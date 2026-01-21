UAE hosts World Customs Organisation Technology Conference & Exhibition for first time in Middle East

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE is hosting the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026, organised by the World Customs Organisation and graciously hosted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 28th to 30th January 2026.

The conference will bring together more than 1,000 participants, including representatives of WCO Member States, senior officials and experts from customs administrations and other border agencies, technology providers, members of the wider business community, international organisations, development partners, academic institutions, and stakeholders contributing to shaping the future of cross-border trade.

Held under the theme “Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade through Innovation,” the conference and exhibition will explore the future of border management and the role of advanced technologies, data analytics, and multi-stakeholder partnerships in enhancing border security, streamlining and accelerating trade flows, and shaping the future of customs operations in an increasingly complex global trade and customs environment.

Over the course of three days, the conference will provide a platform for approximately 80 speakers to present and discuss their perspectives on how the global customs community can adapt with agility, harness innovation to enhance security and protect borders and supply chains, while simultaneously advancing trade facilitation efforts.

The conference agenda is structured around three main themes: the first day will focus on “Securing Borders for Safer Trade”, the second day will address “Facilitating Trade through Digital Pathways”, while the third day will be dedicated to “Innovation for the Future of Customs.”

The accompanying exhibition will feature a range of local and international companies showcasing the latest technologies, digital solutions, innovations, and services that can support customs administrations worldwide in enhancing performance, achieving integration, strengthening customs partnerships, securing supply and value chains, and improving data and information analysis to support informed customs decision-making.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, stated that hosting the WCO Technology Conference and Exhibition for the first time in the Middle East reflects the UAE’s leadership in hosting major global events, and underscores its key role as a strategic partner of the World Customs Organisation and its standing in shaping the future of the global customs sector.

He emphasised that the significance of the conference and exhibition stems from the importance of the participating entities and the diversity of participants, including government bodies, the private sector, industrial and technology companies, experts, specialists, and customs decision-makers from around the world, in addition to the critical issues featured on the conference agenda.

Major General Al Khaili noted that the conference will address a number of pivotal issues influencing the future of customs worldwide amid growing challenges, and will examine the sector’s ability to secure and facilitate trade through the development of innovative policies, mechanisms, and tools. Key topics include the use of smart scanning systems to secure borders, advanced X-ray technologies to enhance customs agility and resilience, leveraging cloud technologies to strengthen customs security, developing digital solutions to facilitate cross-border trade, enhancing trust in trade through interoperable data and verifiable documents, and fostering public-private dialogue on cross-border e-commerce to bridge data gaps and build resilient, agile customs administrations in an increasingly complex world.

Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director-General of Customs and Port Security at the Authority, explained that the conference brings together a diverse and distinguished group of government officials from the customs sector, private-sector representatives, and technology providers, marking a significant step toward shaping the future of global customs operations. He noted that the conference also represents a valuable platform for dialogue on the key challenges facing customs administrations, while providing opportunities to exchange expertise and insights on how best to address these challenges and develop practical solutions to enhance customs performance.

He added that the conference includes a wide range of accompanying activities and regional meetings, and offers private-sector participants and exhibiting companies the opportunity to showcase the latest customs-related technologies at the regional and global levels. Participants will also have the chance to explore leading innovative customs projects and smart solutions, engage in interactive discussions between customs leaders and practitioners on emerging challenges and opportunities in the use of advanced technologies, review case studies and demonstrations presenting practical solutions from around the world, and benefit from extensive networking opportunities to build relationships with partners, experts, and solution providers.