Tawazun signs AED2.36 billion MoD deals during first two days of UMEX & SimTex 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement has announced a new series of contracts concluded on behalf of the Ministry of Defence on the second day of UMEX and Simtex 2026 event. Four deals signed on the second day, valued at AED1,479,826,000.

This brings the total number of deals signed during the first two days of the exhibitions to 8, with an overall value of AED2,359,611,000.

The agreements reflect Tawazun’s strategic commitment to enhancing advanced defence capabilities, fostering adoption of modern technological solutions, and expanding collaboration with both national and international companies operating in unmanned systems, simulation, and training.

The deals were announced by Tawazun spokespersons Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi and Manea Abdulkareem Al Mansouri, who highlighted that the rapid pace of deal announcements demonstrates the accelerating momentum of the UAE’s defence and security sector.

Tawazun announced three agreements with Edge Group on the second day of the conference. The first contract involves the development of Nimr vehicle, valued at AED10.556 million, while the second covers the development of QX drones at AED45.140 million. The third contract concerns the procurement of ANAVIA HT-750 aircraft, with a total value of AED1.396 billion.

An agreement with Houbara Defence and Security was signed for the purchase of remote-controlled EOD vehicles to handle explosives and improvised devices, valued at AED28 million.

Tawazon confirmed that announcements will continue on the third and final day of the exhibitions, with further deals expected to support national defence objectives and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in advanced defence industries.