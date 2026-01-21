Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing facility in KEZAD-Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing LLC facility in KEZAD – Abu Dhabi.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of ministries, government entities, and industrial and academic institutions and universities, reflecting the integrated national efforts to support the UAE’s advanced industrial ecosystem.

During the ceremony, Nahyan bin Mubarak cut the ribbon marking the official inauguration of the facility, in a milestone that underscores the UAE’s accelerating progress in advanced manufacturing and its growing position as a regional and global hub for modern industry.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Nahyan conducted a tour of the facility, during which he reviewed the production lines and advanced technologies used in the manufacture of hot induction pipe bends, and was briefed on the various stages of production, operational mechanisms, and the quality and safety standards applied.

He praised the facility’s advanced industrial infrastructure and high technical capabilities, noting that such strategic industrial projects play a vital role in supporting the UAE’s direction toward localising strategic industries, strengthening local supply chains, enhancing industrial self-sufficiency, supporting the energy and infrastructure sectors, and creating high-quality opportunities for national talent, thereby reinforcing the competitiveness and long-term sustainability of the national economy.

Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing is the largest and first facility of its kind in the Middle East and Africa specialising in the manufacture of Hot Induction Pipe Bends, representing a strategic addition to the industrial sector and contributing to meeting the requirements of critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy, water, and industrial sectors, in accordance with the highest international standards of quality, efficiency, and operational safety. The inauguration of the facility aligns with the UAE’s development-driven approach, aimed at building an advanced industrial base founded on innovation, technology, and knowledge, promoting economic diversification, and supporting value-added industries to ensure sustainable economic growth and enhanced national competitiveness.

The Pipetec facility features advanced production and technical capabilities, with state-of-the-art manufacturing lines capable of producing hot induction pipe bends ranging from 4 inches to 80 inches, serving major and strategic projects while enhancing the efficiency of industrial supply chains across the UAE and the wider region. The facility also operates under a fully integrated Industry 4.0 model, incorporating Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, predictive maintenance systems, and comprehensive end-to-end digital traceability, ensuring the highest levels of precision, quality, reliability, and operational sustainability.

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing applies advanced circular economy practices and relies on clean energy solutions, including solar-powered operations. The facility has also developed an innovative system, regarded as among the world’s first, that converts steam into potable drinking water, with a production capacity of 10,000 litres per day, reflecting efficient resource management and a strong commitment to minimising environmental impact. In addition, the company places strong emphasis on human capital development through collaboration with academic and educational institutions and universities, supporting training, research, and innovation programmes aimed at preparing qualified national talent to lead advanced industries and ensure the long-term sustainability of the industrial sector.

On the occasion, Hina Kalantri, Director of Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing, said, “It is an honour to welcome Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to our facility. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Pipetec’s journey and reflects our commitment to supporting national industry, fostering innovation and sustainability, and delivering advanced industrial solutions that meet the requirements of strategic projects, contribute to energy security, and support the development of local talent.”

As part of its expansion strategy, the company announced the signing of several strategic partnerships and memoranda of understanding with leading local and international entities, including EMERGE, Al Gharbia Pipe Company, SEAH Steel, CERT, and Canadian University Dubai, aimed at strengthening cooperation in advanced manufacturing, knowledge exchange, sustainable solutions development, and building an integrated industrial ecosystem that bridges industry and academia.

The inauguration of Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing represents a significant addition to the UAE’s industrial landscape and a forward-looking step toward enhancing industrial self-reliance, supporting infrastructure and energy projects, and consolidating a modern industrial model driven by innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, further reinforcing the UAE’s position on the global industrial map.

Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing LLC is the leading and largest manufacturer of hot induction pipe bends in the Middle East and Africa, delivering high-quality industrial solutions for the energy, water, and industrial infrastructure sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and talent development, the company continues to set new benchmarks for industrial excellence while contributing to the UAE’s economic growth and international competitiveness.