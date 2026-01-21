Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition 'ACRES' 2026 opens

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, inaugurated on Wednesday, the activities of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” 2026.

The exhibition is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will continue until 24 January.

Following the opening, Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi toured the exhibition halls, reviewing details of the projects and offers on display, which cover various real estate sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial and investment, in addition to modern and sustainable residential communities, many of which are being launched for the first time in the Emirate of Sharjah.

During his tour, the Chairman of the Ruler’s Office visited a number of platforms representing government entities and the private sector, where he listened to presentations on the services provided by institutions in the real estate sector, and reviewed several new projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The opening of “ACRES 2026” included the honouring of strategic partners, sponsors and supporters of the exhibition by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi.

He also honoured the Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius.

Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered a speech during the honouring ceremony, welcoming attendees from around the world. He noted that the exhibition crowns an integrated development journey established by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made Sharjah a unique model combining economic development with the preservation of identity and the achievement of environmental sustainability, within a comprehensive development vision that grants the real estate sector a strategic dimension that goes beyond construction to the creation of an integrated environment ensuring quality of life for society.

He also referred to the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who continues to support the exhibition, based on his belief that the real estate sector constitutes one of the key pillars of comprehensive development.

Al Owais added that the exhibition showcases more than 200 diverse real estate projects, continuing its success after the value of its transactions rose from AED1.4 billion in the 2024 edition to AED4.3 billion in the 2025 edition.

He pointed out that the decision of the Sharjah Executive Council to reduce real estate registration fees on transactions completed during the exhibition period reflects the direct and continuous government support from which all participants and investors benefit.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry concluded his speech by expressing his thanks and appreciation to all partners, supporters and contributors from both the government and private sectors.

Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, confirmed in his speech that the real estate sector in the emirate continued in 2025 to achieve positive growth indicators in the volume of real estate transactions, expansion of the investor base, and diversification of projects. This was supported by a flexible legislative framework, clear regulatory procedures, and advanced digital services that enhanced market efficiency and transparency.

The sector recorded transactions worth AED65.6 billion, achieving a year-on-year growth rate of 64.3%, with 33,580 sales transactions registered and the launch of 38 real estate development projects, reflecting the emirate’s attractiveness for investors seeking to launch projects and grow their investments.

The real estate market attracted investors from 129 nationalities. Investments by UAE nationals amounted to approximately AED 33.8 billion across 41,066 properties. Investments by GCC nationals reached AED 3.4 billion across 2,055 properties. Investments by Arab nationals totalled AED 9.8 billion across 8,663 properties, while investments by nationals of other countries reached AED 18.5 billion across 8,538 properties.

Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf, Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius, delivered a speech in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emirate of Sharjah for its unlimited support to the real estate sector, which has made it a model city in establishing a new concept for the real estate sector that links technology with environmental care and modern design, resulting in significant investments in this field.

Yousuf also addressed the growing interest in the real estate sector in his country and cooperation with Sharjah in this area, given the sector’s major importance in driving economic growth and achieving sustainability integration.

The exhibition hosts outstanding awareness and educational events, including panel discussions, workshops, training courses and specialised programmes in both Arabic and English. These address all aspects of the real estate sector, from market transformations and supply and demand trends, to smart investment strategies, and the latest practical applications of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in real estate development.

The opening of the exhibition was attended, alongside the Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, by: Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; as well as a number of senior officials, representatives of government entities, and a distinguished group of business leaders and investors in the real estate sector.