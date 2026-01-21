World of Coffee Dubai 2026 concludes its 5th edition with record 20,000 visits

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- World of Coffee Dubai 2026 concluded yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, announcing the winners of the local and international championships and competitions, as well as the results of the auctions held on the first and third days. The fifth edition of the exhibition was a remarkable success, recording over 20,000 visits from specialty coffee professionals across more than 80 countries., reflecting the continued growth of international attendance and global participation, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for the specialty coffee industry.

The fifth edition also witnessed the signing of a three-year partnership agreement to organise the Bahrain Coffee Festival between DXB LIVE, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), and Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB). The festival’s inaugural edition achieved strong success, positioning it as a platform that combines trade and consumer-focused activities, including workshops, live coffee preparation, championships, and interactive experiences, with the aim of engaging a wider community of coffee enthusiasts, families, and the general public. The opening day also saw the signing of a five-year partnership agreement between World of Coffee Dubai and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), extending the collaboration through 2031.

As the 2026 edition ended yesterday evening, DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre and organiser of the event, confirmed strong demand for exhibition space in the next edition. 50% of the exhibition space for the sixth edition of World of Coffee Dubai 2027 has already been booked. The next edition is scheduled to take place from 26th–28th January 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The final day marked the conclusion of four championship competitions, including three UAE national titles and the World Cezve/Ibrik Championship, recognising technical excellence, consistency, and performance under internationally recognised standards.

In the UAE National Barista Championship, Adam Ruben (Benchmark Coffee) was crowned National Champion, with Nooran Albannay (Coffee Architecture) securing second place and Serkan Sagsoz (Julith Coffee) placing third, following assessments across espresso, milk-based beverages, and signature drinks.

The UAE National Latte Art Championship recognised excellence in creativity, control, and technical precision, with Jhomar Morales (Benchmark) taking first place, followed by Mark Lyster Gimeno (Heaf) and Win Min Htike (Jebena Specialty Coffee) in second and third positions respectively.

The UAE National Roasting Championship concluded with Nizam Pasha Lolowang (Espressi) awarded first place, with Ajeyudu Pathuri (Brewing Gadgets) securing second place and Raha Shahsavar (Crack Coffee Roastery)placing third, recognising excellence in roast development, flavour profiling, and consistency.

At the international level, the World Cezve/Ibrik Championship crowned Jane Espante (United Arab Emirates) as the 2026 champion, followed by Angel Kotsifakis (Greece) in second place and Waël Hachem (France) in third. The championship celebrates one of the world’s oldest coffee brewing traditions through contemporary specialty coffee standards.

Innovation and creativity were celebrated through the event’s awards programme. The Best New Product Award was presented to Sage for The Oracle Dual Boiler, recognising innovation in coffee equipment and brewing technology. The Coffee Design Award was awarded to Coffee Market Innovations (CMI), celebrating excellence in stand design, creativity, and brand presentation on the exhibition floor.

Key commercial results were confirmed through the Dubai Coffee Auction programme, with the Dubai Coffee Equipment Auction on Day One and the Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction on Day Three, organised by DXB LIVE with DMCC, delivering major milestones including a Bolivian coffee reaching USD 386 per kilogram (the origin’s second highest price on record), the first ever continental US coffee offered at auction setting a new price benchmark, and a record diversity of 13 origins represented in a single auction, reinforcing World of Coffee Dubai’s role as a transparent, trade driven marketplace for global buyers and producers.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, said, "World of Coffee Dubai has firmly established itself as a platform where the specialty coffee industry comes together to celebrate excellence, exchange knowledge, and conduct meaningful business. The remarkable growth in visitor numbers, along with the strong early demand for exhibition space for the 2027 edition, reflects the role of both Dubai and the event as a hub connecting markets, talent, and opportunities."

Over the course of three days, World of Coffee Dubai 2026 brought together more than 2,100 exhibiting companies and brands from 78 countries, serving as a key meeting point for producers, roasters, manufacturers, buyers, and decision-makers across all stages of the specialty coffee value chain. The final day shifted the focus from engagement to recognition, with a formal celebration of professional excellence, innovation, and achievements within the sector.