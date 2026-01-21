UAE's Chivalrous Knight 3 donates two ambulances to Project HOPE

RAFAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE field hospital in the city of Rafah received a delegation from Project HOPE as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to strengthen the health sector and support emergency medical services in the Gaza Strip.

The visit saw the handover of two ambulances to the Project HOPE, donated by Chivalrous Knight 3, with the aim of enhancing rapid response capabilities for emergency cases amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

In cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), a number of patients and injured individuals were also received at the UAE field hospital to undergo necessary diagnostic examinations and complete their treatment, as part of joint efforts to ensure the provision of appropriate healthcare.

Abdulrahman Al Aryani, Director of the UAE field hospital in Gaza, affirmed that the delivery of the ambulances and the reception of the wounded come within the framework of supporting the healthcare system and easing the burden on medical facilities, noting that these steps will directly contribute to improving medical services provided to the people of Gaza.

Moses Kondowe, Project HOPE's team lead said that the assistance provided by the UAE will support humanitarian work over the long term, noting that it arrived at a critical time and will meet urgent needs of the healthcare sector in Gaza.

The UAE field hospital continues, in cooperation with international partners, its humanitarian efforts to ensure the continued delivery of medical and therapeutic services to those in need, despite ongoing field and humanitarian challenges.