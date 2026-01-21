UMEX and SimTEX 2026 Day Two: Pioneering future of autonomy, defence

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The day two of Unmanned Systems Exhibition and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), was the epicentre of global innovation in autonomous systems shaping the future of defence and commercial sectors.

The day’s programme was headlined by the opening of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), a pioneering initiative organised by ASPIRE, part of the Advanced Technology Research Council. The Drone Championship, taking place for the first time at UMEX and SimTEX, redefine the boundaries of autonomous capability through three distinct race formats, each designed to test a different dimension of AI-driven performance.

The AI Speed Challenge saw teams attempt to set the fastest combined time across two consecutive laps in a single-drone time trial, pushing the limits of algorithmic precision and speed. The AI vs AI Multi-Drone Race brought three autonomous drones into direct competition, demanding real-time collision avoidance, strategic pacing, and split-second decision-making across multiple rounds. The programme’s most anticipated segment, the Human vs AI Challenge, pitted the fastest autonomous teams against elite FPV pilots under identical conditions.

The A2RL Drone Championship will be decided on the final day of the event, offering a compelling benchmark between human skill and machine intelligence, highlighting the rapid evolution of AI in real-world scenarios.

At Tilal Swaihan, the live demonstrations brought together local and international organisations with demonstrations, showcasing the latest advancements in unmanned aerial vehicles, robotics, and AI. Participants witnessed 16 UAVs in action, experiencing first-hand the operational capabilities and interoperability of next-generation systems. These demonstrations, set in realistic operational environments, reinforced UMEX and SimTEX’s reputation as the region’s premier platform for manufacturers and technology leaders to display their solutions to a discerning audience.

Elsewhere, the UMEX Top 100 Stage provided a platform for the unveiling of the UMEX Top 100 Report, spotlighting the most transformative innovations in commercial unmanned and autonomous systems. The stage hosted technical presentations, with a particular focus on the future of autonomy, AI integration, and the commercialisation of robotics.

The Autonomous Investment Summit launched on day two, bringing together global investors, sovereign technology leaders, corporate innovators, and frontier-technology founders to accelerate the adoption of autonomous systems across air, land, sea, and space. This high-level summit explores capital flows, breakthrough technologies, dual-use innovation pathways, and highlights Abu Dhabi’s strategic role as a global hub for unmanned and autonomous systems.

During the Summit, Ahmad Soubra, Head of Value Creation, Cluster Planning and Development at ADIO, highlighted the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s pivotal role in nurturing the emirate’s startup ecosystem. ADIO goes beyond traditional mentorship by offering tailored support that removes barriers to entry and accelerates impact for innovative companies and investors. This includes hands-on facilitation throughout the investment journey, from market entry insights and regulatory support to forging partnerships and navigating operational hurdles such as licensing, real estate, and visas. Their Investor Care Services ensure founders can focus on scaling their businesses rather than being slowed by bureaucracy, while financial and non-financial incentives, like those from the AED2 billion Innovation Programme, help startups access target markets and achieve commercial traction in sectors such as ICT, AgriTech, health, and financial services.

Soubra also emphasised that ADIO’s global offices and international initiatives enable startups to study demand, understand regional needs, and connect with partners and investors both before and after market entry. This comprehensive approach ensures startups are not only mentored but are also equipped with the resources, strategic networks, and real market opportunities needed for sustainable growth. ADIO’s support extends to connecting potential investors with the business and investment ecosystem, providing funding, and facilitating expansion across the region, thereby empowering entrepreneurs to shape the industries of the future in Abu Dhabi.

In the session featuring Jaspreet Randhwa, MD & Head of Investments at Burkjan World Investment, and Michael Sonderby, Acting CEO of SteerAI, both speakers underscored the strong alignment between investor and manufacturer perspectives regarding the need for disciplined, scalable, and operationally proven innovation, particularly in defence and advanced technologies. They agreed that success in these sectors relies on building ecosystems founded on trust, strategic partnerships, and deep domain expertise. Manufacturers highlighted the necessity of designing technology that is safe, operationally relevant, and scalable from the outset, while investors like Burkjan emphasised managing risk through clear use cases, commercial readiness, and patient capital. Ultimately, both agreed that long-term value is achieved not merely through valuation, but by creating solutions that move beyond the lab, integrate seamlessly into real-world environments, and deliver measurable benefits at scale.

As the largest edition in the event’s history, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 continue to set new benchmarks for international participation, technological innovation, and strategic impact. ADNEC Group remains steadfast in its mission to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of economic diversification and technological leadership, providing a world-class platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the advancement of unmanned and autonomous systems.

Looking ahead, the final day promises further insights and opportunities, as the global unmanned systems community converges to shape the future and beyond.