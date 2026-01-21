Xposure 2026 adds 5 new zones to its visual storytelling programme

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Xposure International Photography Festival 2026 has unveiled five new immersive worlds presented through dedicated thematic zones, offering visitors multiple pathways to explore photography from diverse perspectives.

Designed as a fully integrated cultural experience, the festival is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors.

The newly introduced zones include the Courtyard zone, which documents everyday life through candid observation; Sports & Action Photography; Nature & Wildlife Photography; Travel & Adventure Photography; and Fine Art & Creative Expression Photography. Together, these additions enrich the visitors’ journey by guiding audiences through visual worlds that combine observation, knowledge, and interaction, positioning photography as a powerful medium for understanding humanity and the transformations shaping the contemporary world.

The five zones feature many photographic exhibitions by leading international photographers, alongside a varied programme of specialised talks, panel discussions, and encounters connected to each thematic area. These activities form part of the festival programme, which will be held at Aljada in Sharjah from 29th January to 4th February, further enhancing the diversity of experiences on offer and presenting photography as a tool for documentation, knowledge exchange, and cultural dialogue.

In its tenth edition, held under the theme “A Decade of Visual Storytelling,” Xposure 2026 adopts a comprehensive structure built around 10 specialised zones that collectively shape the festival’s visual and intellectual landscape. In addition to the five newly introduced zones, the festival includes the Athens Zone, Global Focus Project Zone, Photojournalism Zone, Portrait & People Zone, Conservation Summit Zone, and Documentary Projects Zone. This structure reflects the breadth of themes explored by the festival through photography, spanning identity and memory, environment and conflict, and social transformation.