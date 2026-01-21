Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Higher Committee for Water & Electricity Sector meeting

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Water and Electricity Sector in Abu Dhabi, chaired the committee’s meeting today at Qasr Al Watan.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the water and electricity sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as future growth plans for the sector, which are based on key pillars. These include diversifying energy and water sources, increasing reliance on low-carbon, clean and renewable energy, and enhancing consumption efficiency through the use of technology and artificial intelligence to reduce waste and losses in both energy and water.

The discussions also focused on aligning all sector activities to provide tangible support to government efforts aimed at achieving economic, environmental and social sustainability, in light of the growth witnessed by the emirate across various sectors, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a hub for the energy industry and water treatment.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment and Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, and Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.