Sharjah Maritime Academy, Sharaf Group sign MoU to advance maritime education, sustainable career pathways

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sharaf Group, marking a strategic step towards strengthening maritime education, industry-led training, and sustainable career pathways for future professionals in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hashim Abdullah Bin Sarhan AlZaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, and Sharafuddin Alsayed Mohd H S M Yousif Sharaf, Vice-Chairman of Sharaf Group, reflecting both parties’ shared commitment to bridging academic learning with practical industry experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Al Zaabi stated, “This partnership reflects our commitment to aligning academic excellence with real-world industry requirements. Through this collaboration, we aim to equip our students with the skills, competencies, and professional exposure needed to contribute effectively to the UAE’s growing maritime sector.”

Sharaf said, “This MoU with Sharjah Maritime Academy reflects our long-term commitment to developing Emirati talent and strengthening national capabilities within the maritime and shipping sector. By combining world-class maritime education with real employment opportunities, we are creating a sustainable pipeline that empowers Emiratis to lead and shape the future of this vital industry.”

Under the agreement, Sharaf Group will provide sea-going cadetship training opportunities for students enrolled in SMA’s Marine Technology and Marine Engineering Technology programmes, in addition to shore-based internship opportunities across areas such as maritime logistics, port operations, supply chain management, and marine services. The partnership will also support graduate employment by notifying the Academy of relevant vacancies and considering qualified SMA graduates in accordance with the Group’s recruitment policies.

The collaboration further extends to the development of customised training courses, joint certification programmes aligned with international maritime standards, and professional development initiatives. In addition, both parties will cooperate on community engagement and corporate social responsibility initiatives, including maritime awareness programmes, sustainability initiatives, youth engagement activities, career guidance, and participation in industry conferences and maritime events.

The MoU represents a significant milestone in advancing maritime education, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable workforce development, in line with the UAE’s strategic vision to strengthen its maritime and logistics sectors as key drivers of economic growth.