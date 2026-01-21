Inception, AppliedAI announce strategic partnership to build unified advanced workflow platform for enterprises

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered, domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with AppliedAI, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered technology company and a major UAE private-sector exporter of enterprise AI, building agentic workflow automation for global organisations.

AppliedAI is the creator of Opus, an AI-native workflow platform which hosts the world’s first enterprise-scale Large Work Model (LWM) and Work Knowledge Graph (WKG), enabling organisations to design, automate, supervise, and audit structured, executable workflows across highly regulated industries.

Combined with Inception’s expertise in building AI-native products and deploying them securely at enterprise and national scale, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, agent-driven operations across sensitive and mission-critical environments.

Through this partnership, the two companies will jointly deliver a unified platform powered by Opus, enabling advanced enterprise workflow automation, decision intelligence, and execution at scale. Designed to support national digital priorities and large-scale enterprise transformation, the platform aims to set a global benchmark for AI-enabled strategic decision-making and operational execution.

This partnership comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly seeking to move AI from pilots to scaled, operational impact. According to McKinsey & Company’s State of AI in 2025 report, nearly two-thirds of organisations have not yet begun scaling AI across the enterprise, with workflow redesign emerging as the most critical factor distinguishing AI high performers from the rest.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said, “Our partnership with AppliedAI unlocks a new class of AI-driven enterprise solutions designed for real-world complexity and scale. With a platform that integrates intelligent agent orchestration with deep workflow and decision intelligence, organisations can move beyond experimentation to operational AI that delivers measurable impact.”

Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI, added, “Enterprises and governments are converging on a simple requirement: AI systems that don’t just inform decisions, but execute work reliably, transparently, and at scale. Partnering with Inception allows Opus to extend this capability across new markets and the world’s most complex organisations. Together, we are turning strategic intent into operational reality.”