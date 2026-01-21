TRENDS, Middle East Institute outline strategic Europe-Gulf partnership

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, TRENDS Research & Advisory, in collaboration with the Middle East Institute Switzerland (MEIS), organised the “Europe-Middle East Strategic Dialogue” at Davos Lodge.

The high-level event brought together ministers, policymakers, CEOs, thought leaders, and strategic experts from Europe and Gulf countries.

The dialogue took place amid profound shifts in the international system, with unipolarity giving way to an emerging multipolar world, necessitating a redefinition of economic and technological partnerships among mid-level and influential powers.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS, opened the dialogue by emphasising that 2026 marks a pivotal moment in which global influence and alliances are being redrawn. He highlighted that Europe-Gulf relations, particularly with the Gulf states, have evolved beyond trade or ad hoc partnerships into a strategic alliance shaped by global geopolitical and economic transformations.

Dr. Al Ali called for moving the relationship from a “de-risking” approach to one focused on “resilience-building”, through diversified supply chains, investments in future-oriented sectors, and enhanced integration across energy, technology, and knowledge domains.

Dr. Victor J. Willi, Executive Director of MEIS, stressed that the dialogue reflects the growing recognition on both sides of the need for long-term cooperation frameworks based on trust and joint innovation, especially amid accelerating geopolitical changes.

Digital Sovereignty and Artificial Intelligence: Bridges, Not Barriers

The first session, “Building Trusted Digital Bridges for Global Cooperation”, explored digital sovereignty and artificial intelligence as pillars of the future Europe-Gulf partnership. It was moderated by Su-Young Kang, Founder and CEO of Gnowbe, Singapore.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, highlighted the UAE’s experience in developing advanced national frameworks for AI governance and cybersecurity as a global model balancing innovation with security.

The second session, “Investing in Resilience: Strengthening Trade and Economic Partnerships”, moderated by Christine Claire Graefff, Chief Growth Officer at FGS Global (USA), focused on the Gulf’s accelerated transformation into a global hub for business, investment, and innovation.

Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf, stressed that “middle powers” must enhance coordination to stabilize supply chains and protect markets from geopolitical shocks, citing progress in free trade negotiations between the EU and both the UAE and Qatar.

Naser Al Ali, Head of Administrative Affairs and Media Sector at TRENDS, emphasised that scientific research and knowledge are critical for building sustainable international partnerships. He stressed that Gulf-European relations require a solid knowledge-based foundation to ensure their continuity and effectiveness. He further explained that think tanks play a pivotal role in connecting policymakers with rigorous scientific analysis and enhancing mutual understanding between the two regions, contributing to the formulation of more balanced policies capable of keeping pace with rapid international developments.

The dialogue highlighted the depth of the Europe-Gulf partnership, noting that the EU is the Gulf’s second-largest trading partner, with trade exceeding €161 billion. The partnership is characterised by diversity in advanced technologies, energy, chemical industries, consulting services, and research collaboration.

Sustainable Dialogue

The dialogue concluded with an emphasis that the Davos 2026 meeting is not merely a routine or ceremonial event, but rather marks the launch of a sustainable strategic dialogue between Europe and the Gulf states. This dialogue aims to strengthen cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy security, climate transition, and scientific research, thereby contributing to shaping the international order in the post-2026 era.