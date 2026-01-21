Latifa bint Mohammed meets OECD Secretary-General

DAVOS, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met Mathias Cormann, the 6th Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), during the 56th Annual Meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with several senior officials from both sides.

During the meeting, H.H. Latifa bint Mohammed underscored the OECD's important role in supporting public policy development, advancing comprehensive and sustainable development, and strengthening economic and institutional frameworks.

She highlighted the strong alignment between the organisation’s areas of work and the UAE’s vision in development, capacity building, improving the quality of government policies, and enhancing economic competitiveness, and expanding cooperation with the OECD across these fields.

H.H. Latifa bint Mohammed also noted the UAE’s strong focus on advancing models of government work, enhancing the efficiency of public policies, and leveraging leading international experiences to support sustainable development, improve quality of life, and reinforce economic and social stability.

The meeting explored a range of shared development priorities, including policy development, promoting wise governance, supporting innovation, and building resilient economies capable of adapting to global changes.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of data and analysis in informed decision-making, as well as the exchange of international best practices in strategic planning and sustainable development.