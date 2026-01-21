Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits UMEX and SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, has visited the seventh editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22nd January.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed the latest advanced solutions and technologies showcased by participating national and international companies, as well as government and private entities, reflecting the development of the unmanned systems ecosystem and its integration with artificial intelligence, simulation and training technologies, and smart control systems.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed also visited several pavilions of leading companies specialising in the development of applied models in robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and smart operation solutions, in addition to solutions that leverage simulation and training systems to enhance operational efficiency and raise readiness levels across civilian, commercial, and defence sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that investment in the design, development, and operation of smart autonomous systems represents a strategic decision to strengthen national capabilities across priority sectors and advanced industries, supporting the development of a comprehensive growth model that keeps pace with the requirements of the advanced technology era.

The seventh editions of UMEX and SimTEX continue to reinforce their strategic position as a global platform attracting leading companies specialising in unmanned systems, simulation and training, artificial intelligence, as well as robotics and autonomous systems used across various vital sectors, serving as a key driver of economic development.

The current edition, organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, and with EDGE Group as a strategic partner and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), attracts experts, decision-makers and industry leaders from around the world, featuring the participation of 387 companies from 39 countries, including 10 countries participating for the first time.

The exhibition includes six pavilions, the largest of which is the UAE Pavilion, hosting leading national companies specialising in the design and operation of smart autonomous systems. Local companies account for 45 percent of total exhibitors, providing opportunities to build strategic partnerships with global companies, exchange technical expertise and sector knowledge, and enhance the competitiveness of national companies as they expand into new international markets.