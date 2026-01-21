MRO Middle East, AIME 2026 to kick off in Dubai on 4th February

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) will return to Dubai on 4th and 5th February, 2026 for their 17th edition, marking the largest staging of the region’s leading aviation aftermarket event as demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and cabin interior solutions continues to grow.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will expand into an additional exhibition hall, welcoming more than 300 exhibitors for the first time and attracting around 9,000 attendees. Global airline supply chain players will showcase advancements in cabin design, AI-powered maintenance tools, robotics, supply chain solutions, ground support equipment and safety technologies, reinforcing the region’s role as a hub for aviation services and innovation.

The Middle East’s commercial fleet expansion and rising flight frequencies are driving increased demand for MRO capabilities. According to the Aviation Week 2026 Fleet and MRO Forecast, the region is the second fastest-growing MRO market globally, with demand projected to rise from US$7.8 billion in 2022 to $12.9 billion by 2031. Total regional MRO value is expected to reach $156 billion by 2034.

At the core of the event, the Go Live Theatre will deliver more than ten hours of free content, featuring expert-led discussions across MRO and aircraft interiors, with participation from companies including Airbus, Boeing, DAE Engineering, Etihad Airways, flyadeal, flydubai, Kenya Airways and Turkish Technic.

Matias Bjerregaard, Predictive Maintenance specialist at Scandinavian Airlines, said, “The event provides an important platform to discuss the shift from reactive maintenance to predictive, data-driven operations, highlighting the need for closer collaboration between operators, OEMs and technology providers.”

New for 2026, the Skyward Innovations session will introduce a start-up pitch competition, giving four emerging companies the opportunity to present live on stage. Additional sessions will address topics such as In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity, infrastructure development, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

Industry representatives from Gulf Air and flydubai will share insights on connected cabin developments, while strategic discussions will explore infrastructure shaping the MRO landscape, alongside a dedicated panel on engine MRO developments.

Beyond the conference programme, the event will feature dedicated networking areas, including an App Meeting Zone, an Airline Lounge for airline and lessor representatives, and an open Networking Zone.

With record exhibitor participation, expanded features and a strengthened content programme, MRO Middle East and AIME 2026 is set to play a central role in shaping the future of aviation aftermarket services across the Middle East and beyond.