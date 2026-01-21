Global brands lead Impact at SEF 2026

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival SEF 2026 will place globally recognised and fast-scaling brands at the heart of its Impact and Founders stages, giving entrepreneurs direct access to companies behind some of today’s most resilient growth stories.

SEF 2026 will bring together brands including WHOOP, Revolut, IBM, DAMAC Properties, ADNOC Drilling, The Giving Movement, Capital.com, Qlub, Quiqup, Zofeur, Yango Play, Astratech, Careem and Brooki, with sessions focused on execution, decision-making and real-world business experience.

On the Impact Stage, within the Impact Zone powered by Arada Developments, discussions will centre on organisations operating at scale, where performance, resilience and long-term thinking are essential. WHOOP will be represented by John Sullivan, CMO, in a session examining how the company built trust and durability through data integrity, disciplined product development and customer retention.

A panel titled Inside the CEO Role, What It Takes to Grow will feature Dr Tariq Bin Hendi, Chief Executive Officer of Astra Tech, and Ambareen Musa, GCC Chief Executive Officer of Revolut, alongside other business leaders. Enterprise-scale innovation will be addressed by IBM and Careem in a session exploring how artificial intelligence, automation and enterprise systems are deployed reliably across markets.

DAMAC Properties will be represented by Ali Sajwani, Managing Director, discussing the realities of delivering large-scale developments across international markets. Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati and Arab woman selected as an astronaut, will share insights on human performance and decision-making in high-stakes environments. Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will also headline a session on the power of storytelling to drive systemic change.

The Founders Stage, within Startup Town powered by du business, will focus on companies that scaled from early-stage ideas into established brands. Sessions will feature The Giving Movement, ADNOC Drilling and Capital.com, addressing topics such as values-led growth, scaling in complex markets and regional investment trends.

Founders from Qlub, Quiqup and Zofeur will explore decision-making at critical inflection points, product-market fit and sustainable scaling, while Yango Play and Brooki will share lessons on execution, operational maturity and sustaining momentum after early success.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center Sheraa, SEF 2026 is held under the theme Where We Belong and will take place from 31st January to 1st February at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. The festival is expected to attract more than 14,000 attendees and over 300 entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors from around the world.