SPEA launches School Activity Council 2025-2026

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has formed the School Activity Council for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The council has been created to improve the standard of extracurricular activities in private schools and to help students develop skills that will prepare them for the future. It also aims to encourage a creative and engaging school environment while supporting the authority’s performance standard.

Along with upholding the authority's performance standards, it also seeks to promote an innovative and engaging learning environment in schools.

The School Activity Council operates as a professional volunteer advisory body, bringing together a group of experienced activity specialists and educational leaders. SPEA provides direct support to the council, recognising the importance of school activities in shaping students’ personalities and life skills.

Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of SPEA, emphasised that the council’s establishment reflects the authority’s commitment to building a comprehensive educational system. He highlighted the value of extracurricular activities as a cornerstone in developing students’ character and preparing them for future challenges.

The council includes distinguished specialists in school activities and educational leaders from private schools, alongside a representative from SPEA. The council’s role is to suggest tailored initiatives and programmes; promote creativity and innovation in extracurricular activities; build stronger connections with the community; and assess how these activities benefit both students and schools.