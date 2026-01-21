ACRES 2026 opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES 2026 opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah, marking one of the largest editions in the exhibition’s history.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition runs from 21st to 24th January.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and Leader Events Management, the four-day event is attracting strong investment interest and is expected to facilitate high-value property transactions.

ACRES 2026 records the participation of more than 120 entities, including real estate developers, investors, banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, and proptech firms. The fully occupied 10,000-square-metre exhibition space underlines the event’s growing strategic importance across the UAE and the wider region.

More than 200 real estate projects are being showcased, covering residential units, integrated communities, commercial and industrial properties, investment land plots, and sustainable developments. Several projects are being introduced to the Sharjah market for the first time.

During the opening ceremony, Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius, was honoured alongside the exhibition’s strategic partners, sponsors and supporters, in recognition of their contributions to ACRES 2026.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the exhibition reflects Sharjah’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy, noting that real estate has become a key driver of economic growth supported by strong investor confidence and an advanced regulatory framework. He highlighted the sector’s growth, with transaction values rising from AED1.4 billion in 2024 to AED4.3 billion in 2025, and stressed that reduced registration fees approved by the Sharjah Executive Council directly enhance value for investors and exhibitors.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi said ACRES has evolved into a core platform showcasing the rapid development of Sharjah’s real estate sector and positioning the emirate as a preferred destination for sustainable property investment. He noted that government support, including reduced transaction fees during the exhibition, continues to stimulate demand and accelerate market activity.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said the exhibition now serves as an operational platform that enhances transparency, professional standards and market clarity, reflecting the transformation of Sharjah’s real estate sector and its evolving business models.

Nawaf Obeid said ACRES enables developers to present newly launched projects, assess market demand and explore financing and ownership solutions, offering visitors a comprehensive experience through direct engagement and practical investment-focused activities.

Visitors and participants benefit from government facilitation measures, including a 50 percent reduction in real estate registration fees for transactions completed during the exhibition, aimed at stimulating market activity and enhancing competitiveness.

ACRES 2026 also marks the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account regulatory system for real estate projects, under which buyer payments are deposited into bank-managed accounts and released to developers based on construction milestones, strengthening transparency and investor protection.

The exhibition features a knowledge programme of panel discussions, workshops and professional training sessions in Arabic and English, covering market dynamics, investment strategies and the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain in real estate. It also introduces the first edition of the ACRES Podcast, featuring more than 12 live and recorded episodes with industry experts.

ACRES is sponsored by several government entities and supported by strategic, academic and media partners. Visiting hours are from 10:00 to 20:00 on Thursday and Saturday, and from 15:00 to 21:00 on Friday.