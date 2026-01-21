OPEC Fund, Maldives sign new Country Partnership Framework

VEINNA, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) and the Government of the Maldives have signed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) to deepen cooperation and support the island nation’s long-term development priorities.

The signing took place today at the OPEC Fund Headquarters in Vienna during an official visit by Moosa Zameer, Minister of Finance and Planning of the Maldives.

The agreement establishes a strategic platform for collaboration and aligns the OPEC Fund’s support with the Maldives’ national objectives, including climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy and fiscal stability.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “The Maldives is an important and long-standing partner of the OPEC Fund. Today’s signing renews our shared commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience at a moment when Small Island Developing States are facing growing external and environmental pressures. We are proud to be the leading international lender in the Maldives’ water and sanitation sector and we look forward to expanding this cooperation with support to high-impact investments that improve lives.”